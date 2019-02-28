Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 24

Jon W. Snyder, 23, 813 Lakeview Ave., APA warrant, license forfeiture.

Jeffery D. Runk, 62, 2334 Parrott Station Road, expired registration, OVI, OVI per se.

Colton L. Mills, 22, 238 W. Ohio Ave. Apt. B, aggravated menacing, unlawful restraint.

John A. Lovelace, 33, 1019 Country Club Court, non-compliance, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Female, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Feb. 23

Matthew L. Pollock, 29, 2184 Jenni Lane, driving under suspension, fictitious registration.

Casey Eagle George, 39, Trimble, Missouri, possession of drug abuse instruments, obstructing, OVI, OVI refusal, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, Madison County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jason A. Wallace, 28, 517 Second St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 22

KC Carson, 39, 182 Eastview, driving under suspension.

Scott M. Keneagy, 58, 547 State Route 734, child support suspension.

Crystal L. Carey, 33, 411 Eastern Ave., barking dog.

Preston L. Bowman, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 21

Paul O. Myers II, 39, 1400 Grace St., criminal damaging.

Ashley N. Scott, 20, 2242 Greenfield-Sabina Road, FRA suspension, right of way when turning left.

Stephen L. Adams II, 27, Reynoldsburg, APA holder.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Stephen L. Wilson, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Alesha Bennett, 33, last known address 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 20, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass.

Feb. 19

Dashon Harris, 32, 1230 E. Temple St., parole violation.

Lacy Waybright, 24, 527 Harrison St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sheri K. Mills, 46, 603 Clinton Ave., non-compliance suspension.