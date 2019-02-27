Relay for Life open house set for Saturday

This Saturday, March 2, there will be an open house for Fayette County’s Relay for Life between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be held at Court House Manor, 555 North Glenn Ave. in the Paddock room.

According to The American Cancer Society website, www.cancer.org, “Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser cancer walk for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries who give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.”

During the open house, light refreshments will be provided. There will be information available concerning the Survivor Banquet and team registration. A vote for this year’s theme will also take place.

The event for 2019 has co-chair women, Beth Blair and Ruth Ann Ruth. According to Ruth, it is planned for June 7 at the Washington Senior High track on Willard Street.

Last year, Ruth said Fayette County raised $44 thousand for cancer research. This year, there are several teams already signed up. They hope many more will join.

When asked why she relays, Ruth explained she lost her father to bone-marrow cancer, along with a sister to cancer. She said, “I would love to see a cure, and that is why I relay. I am an advocate for cancer research.”

She expressed hope in seeing many locals stop by on March 2 to learn more information on the event: even if it is a quick stop between sporting events. She said, “Hopefully, everyone who feels the way I do will attend our open house and come to our event in June.”

