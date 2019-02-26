Two-car accident on State Route 41 S

On Tuesday afternoon, Washington Police and Washington Fire Department and the Fayette County Life Squad responded to a two-car accident near the intersection of State Route 41 and Damon Drive. There were minor injuries sustained. No further information was available during press time.

