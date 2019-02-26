Doc, drug dosages draw Medicare scrutiny at 2 Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials will scrutinize whether two Ohio hospitals meet all conditions for participating in Medicare following findings that a now-fired doctor ordered possibly fatal doses of powerful painkillers for dozens of patients.

Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville already said they tightened policies and drug access to address problems in pharmaceutical services that jeopardized their Medicare participation.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services concluded there’s no longer immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety. But it’s authorized a review at both places of all conditions of Medicare participation, not just in pharmaceutical services.

A Mount Carmel spokeswoman says it anticipated broader reviews because they’re common in such situations. She says it will continue to cooperate and make changes to improve its operations.