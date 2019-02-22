Man indicted on child porn charges

A 64-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on 17 counts of child pornography-related charges.

Terry A. Rork, 64, is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. His charges include three pandering obscenity involving a minor counts, felonies of the fourth degree, and 14 illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented materials counts, felonies of the fifth degree.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Rork took his computer last August to a local computer repair store. During the repair process, a store employee discovered suspected child porn on Rork’s computer and contacted the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office used a search warrant to obtain the computer and sent it to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to inspect the device. According to authorities, several nude pictures of pre-teen children were found, as well as children involved in sex acts. The photos appeared to be downloaded off the internet, authorities said.

BCI’s findings were submitted to the sheriff’s office earlier this year, and an interview of Rork was conducted by an FCSO investigator. Rork admitted to the crimes, authorities said.

Rork was recently indicted by a county grand jury.

By Ryan Carter

