Woods joins Record-Herald staff

Jennifer Woods joined the Record-Herald team this week as their newest reporter. Woods grew up in Fayette County with her two sisters, brother and parents, Tammy and Richard Knisley. She graduated from Washington City Schools in 2013.

Woods resides in Washington Court House with her husband, Casey, and their fur babies: a dog named Red, a pup named Pearl, and a black cat named Salem. She’ll gladly share their adoption stories if asked!

Woods has a deep passion for writing and helping others. In the past, she has worked as a substitute in pre-school settings, as a toddler teacher, and in various healthcare settings. She enjoys gaining new experiences and turning them into stories. Woods is working on a novel she aims to publish.

She graduated with an associate of arts from Southern State Community College in 2015. In 2016, she attended Wittenberg University and took part in research for marine science at the Gerace Research Center on San Salvador: a tiny island in the Bahamas. Today, she is studying psychology and creative writing at Ohio University.

Woods said, “I was raised here and will be raising my future children here. It warms my heart to see the progress we have made as a community and as individuals within our community.”

Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter said he believes the community will enjoy Woods’ reporting.

“Jennifer brings a wealth of talent and enthusiasm to the Record-Herald,” said Carter. “We’re anxious to watch her develop as a reporter as she tells the stories of this community.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel

Jennifer Woods https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_close-up-face-shot.jpg Jennifer Woods Courtesy Photo