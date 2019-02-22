Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 25 to March 3 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef soft taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, lettuce/tomato, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast with potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, quick bread, fruit
The activity schedule for the week of Feb. 25 to March 3 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch