2 expected to be charged in dog abandonment case

Two individuals are expected to be charged with abandonment after a Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) agent and dog wardens recently responded to a vacated sleeping room on State Route 62, where two dogs were left behind.

A Washington C.H. Municipal Court bailiff reported the incident on Jan. 14 after finding the dogs in the vacant room while serving an eviction. The two 1-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull and Pit Bull mix dogs ran out of the sleeping room, where they were captured by dog wardens and transported to the Fayette County Dog Shelter to be housed.

According to FRHS, a humane agent made contact with the dog owners, who claimed that they were stranded in Georgia after their vehicle, license, and other belongings were stolen.

“The dog owners were unable to produce any documentation regarding their stolen vehicle and other property, because they didn’t report the incident to any Georgia authorities.” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent.

When the dog owners were asked why they didn’t report their property stolen, they told Adams they would go to jail for not having their license.

The two dogs have since been neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, flea treated, micro-chipped, and adopted into new homes, according to FRHS. As for the dog owners, it was discovered Wednesday night through an anonymous tip that Paige Chapman, 20, and Eric Dickson, 31, are being held in the Pickaway County Jail on probation violation charges. Adams said Thursday that the two will soon be served with abandonment charges.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

