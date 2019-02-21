Jeff Library holds STEM challenges

Miss Susan developed six STEM challenges for the participants to try, such as writing secret messages with white crayon and then using watercolor paint to reveal the message, timing how long it takes to dissolve favorite candy, exploring the chemical reaction with baking soda and vinegar while coloring it red; stacking favorite heart-shaped candy to see how high you can stack them, building heart-shaped structures using marshmallows and pretzels and the favorite: making oobleck with hot tamales.

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for Miss Susan’s Valentine STEM projects.