Jeff Library spreads the love with Valentines

Keisel enjoyed making this Valentine craft with his mom, Brittany and his brother Kannon.
Many enjoyed creating a Valentine craft at the Jeffersonville Branch Library recently. Those participating were Keisel, Kannon, Brittany, Kay, Sam, Braeden and Julie. Not pictured were Kenley, Cali, Anna, Gabby and Grant.
