Suspect sought in Greenfield homicide

Editor’s note: This story contains references to Facebook posts which, while public, are not necessarily true.

Roughly eight hours may have passed before a woman who had been shot in the chest was taken to a hospital in Greenfield where she died early Tuesday morning, according to an investigator, and police are still seeking a person of interest as drama unfolds on social media.

Police are seeking James Carver, a 40-year-old man described as having facial tattoos last known to be living in the New Vienna area, according to a joint press release from Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera issued Wednesday morning.

The victim, who officials said died from a gunshot wound to the chest at Adena Greenfield Medical Center early Tuesday morning, was identified by Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery as Heather Camp, 33, of Wilmington.

One of Beery’s investigators, Dr. Jim McKown, said Wednesday afternoon that it is believed Camp was shot in Wilmington at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, then taken to the Greenfield hospital by an acquaintance at about 6 a.m. the following morning, where she later died from her wound.

McKown said investigators believe Camp was shot by her boyfriend. Numerous Facebook posts Tuesday and Wednesday indicated Camp and Carver were a couple.

McKown, who conducted the initial examination for the coroner’s office, said the body had facial bruising indicating physical trauma from five to six days previous until the day of her death.

“There was evidence of a good bit of trauma to this girl,” the doctor said. “It was really sad.”

Police continued to seek Carver throughout the day Wednesday. According to the release, Carver was believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ohio registration HKQ 5486.

Carver has a lengthy criminal record, having been convicted of more than 30 offenses in Clinton County and Highland County courts, according to online court records.

The incident captured the attention of hundreds on social media Tuesday and Wednesday as family members and friends took to Facebook to mourn Camp’s passing and, in some cases, threaten retribution.

Deena Camp, who claimed a number of times on social media to be Heather Camp’s mother but later said she raised her, made a lengthy Facebook post late Tuesday evening threatening to torture and kill Carver.

Deena Camp said Carver is “a dead man walking,” and that she would “torture” and “shoot” him.

Deena Camp said she thought of Heather Camp “as my daughter.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Deena Camp posted a Facebook fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday, funeral services for Heather Camp were pending at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington.

Deena Camp did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

A Facebook account under the name James Carver shows photos of a man appearing to be in his 30s or 40s with facial tattoos, but all other posts are private. One photo shows a logo containing a swastika, skull and guns, as well as the text, “Aryan Strikeforce Combat 18.”

Numerous Facebook users posted photos from that account identifying the man as the person of interest in the murder, but police declined to identify him by photo to The Times-Gazette.

Court records show Carver has spent time incarcerated for offenses including aggravated assault, attempted abduction, domestic violence, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, assault and endangering children.

Carver allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled Feb. 1, 2019 Clinton County Municipal Court appearance for a charge of endangering children, according to court records.

The release said that the Greenfield Police Department was working with the sheriff’s office to investigate the case and “talking with witnesses and hospital staff.”

McKown said he sent the body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for forensics after the circumstances surrounding Camp’s death were deemed suspicious.

Asked for further information Wednesday afternoon, Oyer declined to comment.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421, Greenfield Police Department at 937-981-7777, the Highland County Coroner’s Office at 937-393-6633, or for anonymous tips, call or text TIP411.

No further information was immediately available.

Shown is a Facebook photo of Heather Camp, identified by Highland County Coroner's Investigator Dr. Jim McKown as the woman who died from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning in Greenfield.

33-year-old Wilmington woman identified as victim