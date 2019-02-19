Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 18

Larceny: At 6:30 p.m., Brandon Copas, of 1127 Clemson Plaza, reported that sometime over the last week, someone removed prescription medication from his home.

Feb. 16

Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana: At 12:18 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Clearview at Washington Avenue. Contact was made with the driver, Steven Adams II, and the passenger, Ryan Seymour. Adams was in possession of methamphetamine, and Seymour was in possession for marijuana. Adams was arrested and charged for the drug offenses. Seymour was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.