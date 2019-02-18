Snow forecasted for Tuesday night

Fayette County could see upwards of five inches of snow accumulation overnight Tuesday, according to weather.com.

Monday started the week cold for the community with temperatures remaining at about 30 degrees throughout the day. Snow showers continued through the morning leaving roads slick, according to the Cincinnati/Wilmington National Weather Service, which issued a special weather statement. Within the statement, the National Weather Service warned motorists that slick spots would be possible, especially on untreated surfaces and bridges.

As Tuesday begins, weather.com is forecasting a very slight rise in temperature to 35 degrees to start the day with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will blow at five to 10 miles per hour. Throughout the evening the temperature is expected to fall into the high 20s as snow creeps into the county late. Currently, the forecast is calling for a 100 percent chance of snow that could accumulate around three to five inches. Areas of freezing rain is possible and winds will blow from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday is currently expected to also drop more precipitation on top of Tuesday’s snow. According to weather.com, a wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecasted to remain around 43 degrees and high winds are expected to top out at 20 miles per hour. Chance for precipitation is 100 percent with accumulations of snow and ice expected to be less than one inch. In the evening expect cloudy skies with occasional light rain. The low temperature could be around 33 degrees.

Following the cold weather, weather.com has forecasted high temperatures to be over 40 degrees for the rest of the week and low temperatures to remain above 28 degrees. Most days could be cloudy, but the county may see more rain as the week progresses.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of winter weather in Fayette County.

