LaRue featured speaker at FCRTA

Retired Washington Senior High School history teacher Paul LaRue was the guest speaker at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association. He spoke on the topic of World War I and the involvement of Fayette and Ross counties.

The organization received a thank you note from the Well at Sunnyside for the Christmas donations that were made at the December meeting.

It was decided that FCRTA will award an $800 scholarship to a local senior who will major in education. They will be making material donations to the homeless shelter at the April meeting. More details will be provided later.

The next meeting will coincide with the Lenten luncheons series held at Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 4. Any members wishing to attend the Lenten luncheon must make your own reservations. The regular meeting will follow at 1 p.m. in the mini-chapel with an STRS update to be provided.