The end of an era at MTHS

Miami Trace High School ended an era on Friday when school and students started the final portion of their move to the new building just a couple hundred yards away from the old.

“We are excited, very excited and anxious to get over here and get started,” Miami Trace High School Principal Rob Enochs said. “We brought all the students over here this afternoon with the intent to run through a simulated bell schedule. The students have all been here before on a tour and received an orientation.”

The simulated bell schedule gives the students a chance to see the patterns of their classrooms, use their lockers and experience all of the changes coming with the new building. Enochs said the idea is that when they walk into the new building on Wednesday, Feb. 20, they are as prepared as they can be. Enochs even said the school had a neat evacuation drill this morning and gathered all of the students for a drone photo in front of the old high school.

“The kids then got a chance to commemorate their last day in the new building,” Enochs said. “But they have been great and I can’t say enough about our staff and the work they have done. The students have paid attention, followed directions and have been outstanding. Our staff has worked extremely hard in preparing for this and helping to inform students and all of the planning that goes into it. The administrative team at the high school has just put in countless hours in preparing for this move, and we are kind of seeing the fruit of our labor today and the fact that things are going really well — I don’t want to jinx us right now, but things are going really well and the kids are doing really great.”

Several students were also asked their favorite part of the new building. Jared Seymour, freshman, said he really likes the strength and conditioning room, and as a wrestler has been enjoying those facilities. Sophomore Logan Rodgers mentioned his appreciation for the gymnasium and he is looking forward to continue playing basketball games on the new floor. Olivia Fullmer, junior, said she is grateful for the new common area with enough seating for everyone, and they will no longer have to sit on the floor. Finally, senior Natalee Payton said she liked everything about the new building after spending three years in the old high school.

“Once again we would like to thank all of the taxpayers as well as everyone involved in this project to make this possible,” Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent David Lewis said. “It is wonderful to see the building being used for what it was intended. Students were coming in today and going throughout their schedule and getting familiar with the building. It has been kind of a bittersweet day for a lot of people. I’d also like to thank the high school administrative team, all of the work they have done putting together the transition plan on getting the students and staff over there. They have done a great job working together to make that go smoothly. It has been a good day.”

There is still more work to do according to business manager Bill Franke during the opening ceremony, including: the upcoming contents auction at the old high school, the old high school demolition, and rebuilding the home football stands and related infrastructure.

