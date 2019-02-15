Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 14

Possession of Meth/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:33 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Temple Street at Hinde Street. During the traffic stop the driver was identified as Keith Vanslyke, who was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Keith Vanslyke was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

Underage Consumption of Alcohol: At 2:14 a.m., officers responded to Winkin Willys in reference to a fight between patrons. Officers made contact with 19-year-old Christopher Morris, who was intoxicated and involved in the altercation. No charges were requested and Morris was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol.

Burglary: At 10:01 a.m., Mark Carr reported that persons unknown entered 732 E. Market St. and stole items sometime overnight. He advised that the residence is under construction and the side door was forced open to gain entry. A burglary report was completed for investigation.

Aggravated Menacing: At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to 511 E. Temple St. in reference to a noise complaint. Contact was made with Lonnie Terry while investigating the complaint. He became agitated and threatened the shoot the officers. Terry was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Criminal Trespass: At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a Randy Nichols Jr. trespassing in the store. He was located in the store and was previously banned by Walmart. Nichols was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Feb. 13

Vehicle Trespass: At 11:58 p.m., officers responded to 422 Western Ave. in reference to an unknown male entering the complainant’s unlocked vehicle. The male was located and identified as Kevin Terry Jr., who was intoxicated. He was arrested for vehicle trespassing.

Theft: At 2:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to 821 Maple St., Apt. C, in reference to a theft complaint. James Slagle reported that his wallet was stolen from his residence sometime since Feb. 3. A theft report was completed.

Obstructing Official Business: At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to 347 W. Court St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon the sight of officers, David Derouin fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended and charged with obstructing official business.

Feb. 12

Criminal Damaging: At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to 820 Highland Ave., Apt. 6D, in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Donald Anderson advised that persons unknown caused damage to his work vehicle sometime overnight. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Criminal Simulation: At 5:24 p.m., an employee at United Dairy Farmers (UDF) reported that an unknown male used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase items in the store. A report for criminal simulation was completed.

Criminal Trespass: At 5:37 p.m., Katie Rice reported that an unknown male to enter her residence of 690 Lewis St. without permission. A report for criminal trespassing was completed.

Feb. 11

Domestic Violence: At 9:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to 790 Linden Ave. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, officers determined that Jeremy Cottrill allegedly did attempt to cause harm to his small child. He was arrested for domestic violence.