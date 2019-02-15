Winners named in 4-H Window Decorating Contest

Fayette Firearms decorated Watson’s.

Jeff All-Arounders decorated 5/3 Bank.

In second place was Young Atomic Farmers at Ranchers.

The Buckeye All-Stars decorated Simply Home.

In third place was Fayette Farm Life at Craig’s.

The 4-H Fun Bunch decorated Pettits Gas Station.

Funny Farmers decorated Creative Tee’s.

The Fayette County 4-H program held its annual window decorating contest with the theme “Take the Best Route 4 Life.” Results for the 2019 contest are in and in first was Perry Peppy Farmers at Two Scoops.

All-N-One decorated at Fayette Travel Centre.

Top Performers decorated The Rusty Keg.