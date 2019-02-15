Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, sweet potato fries, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in strawberry jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit

The activities list for the week of Feb. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch