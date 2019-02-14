WHS continues preparation for weekend show

Gertrude McFuzz, played by Brooklynn S, and her one feather tail, leads the other birds on an adventure down a dangerous trail.

The Cat and the Hat, played by Ray D., leads the cast in the song version of “Oh The Thinks You Can Think.”

The Washington High School production of Seussical will be held this weekend and the entire community is invited. The show will have three performances, all held at the Washington Historic Theater. The first two — Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16 — will begin at 7 p.m. The final performance will be on Sunday, Feb. 17 and will start at 2 p.m. General Genghis Kahn Schmitz, played by Christian L., scares children out of their with in preparation for the Butter Battle.