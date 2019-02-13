Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Jan. 23

Eagles/Wash C.H. Aerie #423, 320 Sycamore St. PO Box 583. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The cabinet in main kitchen area is now fixed with a cleanable surface material.

The Rusty Keg, LLC, 1801 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The hand wash sink located at the patio bar was not provided with soap, each hand washing sink must be provided with a supply of hand soap, an employee refilled the soap dispenser during the inspection. Raw meat was found stored over cheese in the food preparation cooler located across the grill in main kitchen area, also raw chicken was found stored over raw fish and breaded mushrooms inside the reach-in cooler by grill in main kitchen area, management rearranged the food items during the inspection and they are properly stored now. The macaroni salad on the salad bar was found at 45 degrees, time temperature controlled foods in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or less to limit the growth of pathogens, management pulled the macaroni salad from the bar immediately and discarded the content. Bowls used for scooping were found inside of several food containers, also a few scoopers with handles were found stored inside of the drug food, in-use utensils must have handles and stored with the handles above the top of the food to prevent food contamination, an employee removed the bowls and re positioned the scoopers so that the handles were stored out of food. Forks and spoons were found stored with handles positioned inward within utensil containers, utensils must be stored in a way to prevent contamination, therefore the handles must be facing upward, an employee re positioned these utensils. Test strips were unavailable for the sanitizing ware solution, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in ppm of sanitizing solution must be provided. According to management soup is reheated in bulk, the facility is license as a risk level three, also the facility caters, reheating in bulk and catering are activities of risk level four licenses, the facility must change to a risk level four facility. IV Knowledge and responsibility, management needs to review CCP and critical violations were present.