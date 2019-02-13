Bereavement support group offered by Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is offering a grief support group that will meet Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. weekly March 7 through April 11. Growing Through Grief is free of charge and open to anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

People grieve differently, and one person’s experience may look very different than that of another. Though everyone grieves in a unique way, grief support services can help some people better cope with common characteristics of acute grief, such as:

-Overwhelming sadness and tearfulness

-Feelings of emptiness and loneliness

-Difficulty with concentration and memory

-Problems falling and/or staying asleep

-Changes in appetite

-Lack of energy and/or motivation

-Decreased interest in things that formerly held your interest

-Desire to withdraw socially from others

-Restlessness and/or increased anxiety

Growing through Grief will meet at the Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County offices, 222 N. Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House. To register or for additional information please call Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-335-0149.