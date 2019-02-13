Fayette County Endowment for DD holds first meeting of 2019

The Fayette County Endowment for Developmental Disabilities held its first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 2 at the Starting Gate Building on Leesburg Avenue in Washington C.H., which houses the Fayette Progressive Preschool and Early Intervention Services.

The endowment committee consisting of Pam Thornburg, Doug Shannon, Jess Weade – chair; Caryl Bookman – vice chair; and Chyane Collins – secretary, met to identify the funding priority for 2019. A unanimous decision was made to raise money to replace much needed equipment for the playground at this location.

Late in 2018, Fayette Progressive Preschool was the recipient of a grant from Valero to “jump start” this project. The grant funds were used to purchase a large play set, which includes slides, bridges and climbing poles, that is slated to be installed early spring. There is, however, much more work needed. Aside from additional play equipment, the ground surface and actual fencing surrounding the area also needs enhanced.

The endowment committee has identified a fundraising goal of $15,000 to address some of these needs and will be asking the Fayette County community and businesses to assist in the endeavor.

Future event plans include an open house, a family bowling night and a Fall Harvest Festival to be announced.

If you would like to be involved and/or donate, you may do so by contacting the FCBDD offices or making a donation by clicking the link on our web-site, http://fayettedd.com

A check can also be mailed directly to:

Greene Giving

Fayette County Endowment for DD (memo section of check)

941 West Second Street

Xenia, Ohio 45385.