Scenes from Chamber Groundhog Breakfast

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender thanked guests for attending and sponsors/investors for the event and the Chamber of Commerce.

The crowd enjoyed a breakfast of fruit, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, ham, cinnamon rolls and more.

Timothy McDermott — who serves as regional business consultant for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation — took time to address the crowd Friday morning.

Nick Epifano, owner/operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County, introduced both speakers to the crowd.

Former Ohio FFA president Ryan Matthews spoke about his time in the program and how it has shaped his career and future.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce — with corporate sponsor McDonald’s of Fayette County — held the seventh annual Groundhog Day Breakfast at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Friday morning. The keynote speaker, Shawn Harper, presented a message on ripping the script to success and shifting mentality to a “winning” one.