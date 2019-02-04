FCS releases second quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the second quarter honor roll:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
First grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt and Victoria Patton.
Second grade: Abbey Baldwin, Jonah Burns, Mirabelle Johnson, Noah Massie, Andrew Peterson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.
Third grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson and Corbyn Nolt.
Fourth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.
Fifth grade: Aaron Barker, Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Second grade: Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Toby Pickerill and Isaiah Trenner.
Third grade: Nathaniel Forsythe and Krista Symons.
Fourth grade: McKenna Baldwin, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus and Luke Granger.
Fifth grade: Olinga Atanga, Aidan Barker, Katelyn Bock, Gabrielle Gibbs and Cade Whitaker.
Sixth grade: Seth Thompson.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
Seventh grade: Allison Barker and Brady Bumpus.
Eighth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp and Ryleigh Tooill.
Ninth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.
Tenth grade: Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.
Eleventh grade: Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.
Twelfth grade: Taylor Brown, Spencer Hanusik, Michael Miller, Macie Riley and Jenna Sams.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Seventh grade: Alex Mitchell.
Eighth grade: Drew Pontious, Luke Turner and Luke Wright.
Ninth grade: Katelynn Crichton.
Eleventh grade: Nicholas Epifano and Lane Hufford.
Twelfth grade: Grace Ernst.