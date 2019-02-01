4-H Tractor Club holds second meeting

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club met for their second meeting. The meeting was called to order, and officers were elected for the 2019 year.

Officers elected were as follows: president Michael Schappacher, vice president Todd Ford, secretary Gus Wilt, treasurer Aiden Knecht, news reporter Cole Kirkpatrick, safety Brady Barton, environmental Paul Lambert and health is Eli Miller. Dues were elected to be set at $21 for the year, and a demonstration was given by Tyler Cummings on skid steer safety.

The members were notified to invite any interested kids to come to the upcoming meetings and join the club. The next scheduled meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 at the extension office.