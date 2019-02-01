Order of the Eastern Star donates to food pantry

Royal Chapter #29, Order of the Eastern Star in Washington Court House, donated food and a check to The Food Pantry of the First Presbyterian Church as one of their community service projects. The donation was accepted by Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor of the church.

Royal Chapter #29, Order of the Eastern Star in Washington Court House, donated food and a check to The Food Pantry of the First Presbyterian Church as one of their community service projects. The donation was accepted by Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor of the church. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_img094.jpg Royal Chapter #29, Order of the Eastern Star in Washington Court House, donated food and a check to The Food Pantry of the First Presbyterian Church as one of their community service projects. The donation was accepted by Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor of the church.