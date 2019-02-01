Charm-N-Farm 4-H holds business meeting

The first Charm-N-Farm 4-H business meeting was held on Nov. 18 at St. Colman’s Parish Center at 12 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lilly Hamilton. The 4-H pledge was led by Westly Nye. There were 12 members present — three advisors and two parents/guest present.

Old Business/Officer report

Trevor Minyo, 2018 treasurer, gave an officer report on how much money the club has in the bank account. We have $372.18. We were a green club for the 2018 4-H year.

New Business

The officers for 2019 were elected by the club. They are as follows:

– President – Trevor Minyo

– Vice President – Therese Robinson

– Secretary – Lilly Hamilton

– Treasurer – McCale Callahan

– Historian – Claudia Fuller

– Environmentalist – Laura Robinson

– Safety – Cassie Koski

– Health – Cecilia Robinson

– News Reporter – Lilly Hamilton

– Community Service – Katirina Koski

Advisor Report

Advisor Mary Kay Sollars informed the club about the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Grace United Methodist Church on Dec. 11. They are in need of cookies. The club decided that we would donate two dozen cookies per family. Cookies are to be donated on Dec. 10 or 11. Cookies and be dropped off at the church office. The club discussed the next meeting. The next meeting was scheduled to be on Dec. 17 at 6:30. We will have our Christmas party, Robber Bingo and install officers.

The motion to adjourn was made by Cecilia Robinson and was seconded by Claudia Fuller. Refreshments were provided by Westly Nye when the meeting was adjourned.