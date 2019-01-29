Bids advertised for Sabina, Paint ‘MARCS tower’

The Fayette County Commissioners recently advertised to receive construction bids for a “MARCS Tower.”

At the commissioners’ meeting, it was moved by Dan Dean and seconded by Jim Garland to advertise to receive bids on April 1 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The bids will be for a Sabina and Paint Township “MARCS Tower” construction project. Advertising dates will include March 5 and 12, and the commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids. The motion was unanimously approved.

According to the Ohio Department of Administrative Services website, the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) is a 700/800 MHz radio and data network. The state-of-the-art trunked technology provides statewide interoperability in digital clarity to its subscribers throughout Ohio and a 10 mile radius outside of Ohio. The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for public safety and first responders.

There are currently over 100,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system, with over 1,200 public safety/public service agencies statewide. This includes local, state and federal agencies.

Also approved during the meeting was an amendment to a purchase agreement. Following a motion by Dean and second by Garland, an amendment was made to the purchase agreement with BSTP Midwest, LLC to extend the due diligence period agreement through March 24 for the sale of just over seven acres, located at 12356 Old U.S. 35 in Octa.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at (740) 335-0720.

