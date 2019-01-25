Crews continue work on downed poles

On Friday, Dayton, Power & Light workers continued their efforts to fix the downed poles in the county from last weekend’s snow and ice storm. Many trucks and crews helped with a power line that stretched across State Route 41 near the U.S. 35 bypass that continued to keep the road closed for the last week.

