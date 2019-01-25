Rape case set for March 6 trial

A 58-year-old Jeffersonville man charged with 11 felony offenses related to the alleged long-term sexual abuse of a child is scheduled to go to trial March 6.

Jeffery A. Taylor, who was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury last June, is charged with three counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree; three counts of sexual battery, second-degree felonies; and five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. It was specified in each count that the female victim was under the age of 13.

The trial — originally scheduled for Nov. 7, 2018 — was continued last October by Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard for “good cause shown.”

The attorneys for Taylor, Anthony R. Cicero and Jay A. Adams of Dayton, made a motion for a continuance “in order to preserve (Taylor’s) right to a fair trial and due process of law,” according to court documents.

In the memorandum accompanying the motion, the attorneys wrote: “There are many different reasons these false accusations could be made by this Complainant. Many relate to her age, as well as the circumstances of the situation, which for purposes of this motion do not need elaboration. The accusations are also significantly delayed in time. These and many other issues necessitated the retention of an expert witness.”

According to the memorandum, the expert witness for the defense experienced unexpected medical issues that would have made her testimony back in November impossible.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, these sex acts allegedly occurred over a period of time beginning when the child was 8-years-old and continuing through age 11. It is also alleged that the acts occurred at Taylor’s Jeffersonville home.

Taylor was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond, but has since bonded out.

