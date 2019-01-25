Ohio Statehouse offers special programming during Black History Month

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with a special art exhibit, music and free historical performances each Tuesday at noon.

The 2018 Rosa Parks Children’s Art Exhibit, “The Power of One,” is a K-third grade student art exhibit sponsored by COTA. The exhibit is the students’ artistic expression of how they would change things for the better. Rosa Parks is honored because through her act of courage, she helped make America a better place for all people. Students were asked what would you do if you had a chance…To do a brave thing? A courageous thing? A kind thing? If nothing stood in your way, what would you do to change America and make it a better place for all people? The exhibit will be on display in the Map Room throughout the month of February.

The Voices of BGSU will perform live Friday, Feb. 15 at noon in the Museum Gallery of the Ohio Statehouse. This award-winning a cappella group will perform a concert of spirituals and is comprised of undergraduate students from Bowling Green State University.

Living history performances will be presented each Tuesday at noon throughout February in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse. Visitors will meet first-person interpreters who portray prominent African Americans in U.S. history. Each 45-minute vignette will focus on African-American history as part of Black History Month at the Ohio Statehouse.

The programs are presented by “We’ve Known Rivers,” which is a partnership of dynamic storytellers with a passion for history and education. The programs are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about We’ve Known Rivers. The programs will be streamed live by the Ohio Channel. If you or your organization would like to schedule a group to attend a performance, please contact Katie Montgomery at 614-728-3726 or kmontgomery@ohiostatehouse.org.

Scheduled living history performances include:

Feb. 5- “Phyllis Wheatley,” portrayed by Sandra Quick

Feb. 12- “John Parker,” portrayed by Anthony Gibbs

Feb. 19- “Henry ‘Box’ Brown,” portrayed by Rory Rennick

Feb. 26- “George Washington Williams,” portrayed by Anthony Gibbs