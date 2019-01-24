Community invited to MTHS open house

The Miami Trace Local School District encourages the community to come out to this Sunday’s unveiling of the new high school.

An open house will be held in the school’s gymnasium in order to accommodate a large crowd. The dedication will begin at 2 p.m., and the community is also invited to join the staff from 3-5 p.m. for an open house and building tours. All guests should use the event entrance to enter the building, and it will be completely opened for everyone to fully explore.

“Everything is on track and ready to go,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said Thursday. “We look forward to sharing this special day with our community.”

All guests will be parking in the lots marked “staff and student parking.” All Miami Trace staff and special guests will use the bus lot.

If parking becomes full at the new high school, those attending are asked to park at the middle school.

“We will have shuttling available at the middle school if lots become full,” said Lewis. “There will be volunteers on site to assist with parking and traffic flow. There will be additional handicapped parking at the new high school on Sunday.”

The first day in session for students at the new school is scheduled for Feb. 20. Student orientations and tours will precede this date.

A 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue passed at the May 2015 special election, setting in motion the construction of the new high school located on a nearly 60-acre piece of farmland to the east of the football stadium. The new high school replaces the existing high school that opened in 1962.

An aerial shot of the new Miami Trace High School. A dedication/open house is scheduled for this Sunday at the new school gymnasium.