Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Jan. 14

Kroger N-822, 548 Clinton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: One of the Starbuck associates turned off the faucet after washing their hands with their hands. The other Starbuck associate washed their hands then placed their hands inside the pockets of their apron where their cell phone was stored. Must clean their hands and exposed of their arms for at least twenty seconds. To avoid re-contamination their hands, food employees may use disposable paper towels or similar barriers when touching contaminated surfaces such as the faucet handle. The person-in-charge must ensure that employees are effectively cleaning their hands. Several dented cans were found on sales floor shelves, food packages must remain in good condition to protect food from contamination, those observed were removed from shelf immediately. Expired baby food was found on the shelves in baby food aisle. These items were immediately removed from the sales floor shelves voluntarily and placed in an area where items are checked and discarded. The ice scoops located in the Starbuck Cafe were found with an accumulation of food or soil residues, the meat grinder located in the walk-in meat cooler was found with rust inside of the grinder tube or shoot. Food contact surfaces must be cleared to sight and touch and remain smooth and easily cleanable. The scoops were washed immediately and the manager was notified about the grinder, it is recommended to wash, rinse, sanitize and apply mineral oil to grinder as often as necessary to keep it clean and rust free. An employee jacket was found stored beside the ice machine located in the Starbucks Cafe closet, personal care items must be stored in lockers or other suitable facilities away from food or food equipment. Single use items were found stored uncovered under storage boxes on the deli shelf near the three compartment sink, single use articles must be stored in the original protective package or stored by using other means that afford protection from contamination until used. The stopper device on the three compartment sink located in the Starbucks Cafe was not found working properly equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues: salad bar cabinets, deli cabinets, bakery floor (near the bread shelf), sugar and flour shelves (sales floor). Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues, also the deli vents need cleaning. The produce hand wash sink was found without hot water, a hand washing sink must be equipped to provide water of a temperature of at least one hundred degrees, the manager stated that the hot water valve had been turned off and once the valve was on hot was was provided, re-inspection hot water was observed. The women’s restroom located near the pharmacy was found without covered receptacles, a toilet room used by females must be provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary napkins. The hand wash sink located in the meat room was found leaking, plumbing systems must be maintained in good repair. The deli hot chicken case temperature gauge is not working as well as the thermometers inside of the produce chopped veggie cool, the seafood fish case, walk-in freezer and several reach-in freezers, cold or hot holding temperature controlled for safety food must have a temperature measuring device that is located to allow easy viewing of the devices temperature display.

Jan. 18

Kroger N-822, 548 Clinton Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The Starbuck employee was found washing their hoods properly thank you. The Starbuck ice scoop were found clean to sight and touch, however the meat grinder can no longer be cleaned, the facility must cease use of this meat grinder immediately. The ice machine located in the Starbucks closet was not stored with personal care items, these items were removed. All single use articles are now stored properly. The stopper on the three compartment sink is now working. The produce hand wash sink is still provided with hot water, temporary thermometers were found in the produce cooler and deli hot chicken case, the thermometer in the sea food case has been replaced with a new one, the manager stated that they are still in the process of replacing the other thermometers and repairing the deli hot cases gauge, a re-inspection is scheduled. No expired baby food was found on shelves. Thank you.