Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Jae Kyun Ko, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ritu Bhola, Cincinnati, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cami J. Finch, Columbus, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hemant Rai, Columbus, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley N. Compston, Wellston, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan H. Kirallah, North Olmsted, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eileen A. Jenkins, Crooksville, Ohio driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey Bing, Columbus, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natvar I. Patel, Lilburn, Ga., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Simone T. Perry, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan C. Creed, Greenfield, possession of marijuana, case dismissed with plea to operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Bryan C. Creed, Greenfield, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $375, court costs $150, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail, 3 days driver intervention program and follow up and on condition no similar offense for 5 years, administrative license suspension, limited driving privileges permit per court, standard operator’s license suspended 1 year effective Oct. 20, 2018.

Bryan C. Creed, Greenfield, stop sign, case ordered dismissed.

Bryan C. Creed, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, case ordered dismissed.

Gregory C. Smith, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Craig S. Alford, Cleveland, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Eric Wirecko, Columbus, physical control, fine $500, court costs $225, upon motion, charge amended from OVI to physical control, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 177 days jail on condition 2 years probation for treatment per crossroads and no future conviction for 5 years, administrative license suspension remains, no permit.

Eric Wirecko, Columbus, OVI-alcohol/drug, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Eric Wirecko, Columbus, OVI CT suspension, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Eric Wirecko, Columbus, 87/70 speed, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Colleen M. Snyder, Oil City, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Addie L. Britt, Holley, New York, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Teresa A. Allison, Leesburg, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dyke M. Christian Jr., Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Breon A. Mapp, Cincinnati, 93/70 speed, fine $200, court costs $135, find recklessness, operator’s license suspended 60 days effective Dec. 12, 2018, can have permit if fines and costs are paid in full, will reduce suspension to 45 days if no more citations.

Kevin L. White, Columbus, 89/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135.

James E. Motter, Greenfield, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan J. Mendoza-Lopez, Fairfield, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda D. Casto, Elkview, W. Va., stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justin M. Alexander, Pittsburgh, Pa., physical control, fine $500, court costs $150, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $500 and court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Justin M. Alexander, Pittsburgh, Pa., tail lights, case ordered dismissed.

Justin M. Alexander, Pittsburgh, Pa., driver/seat belt, case ordered dismissed.

Snigdha A. Palaparty, South Lebanon, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, charge amended from following too close to unsafe vehicle, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, no points.

Diana L. Hadden, Hamilton, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lora L. Loyd, 644 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel Basurto Romero, Westerville, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rachael Stechschulte, Miamisburg, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sandeep Sharma, Mason, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian Cowman, 3 Homestead Court, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Braden Kane, Cincinnati, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas A. Brown, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Catherine M. Ritacco, Pittsboro, N.C., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Victoria A. Ezeir, Louisville, Ky. 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica M. Madl, Bethlehem, Pa., 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melvin E. Stickle, Leesburg, passenger/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kirk Hasty, Abbott, Texas, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Diana L. Burr, Bloomingburg, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

C. Brent Rivers, Grove City, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin E. Smith, Greenville, Miss., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley N. Schmoock, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yukimitsu Minamibata, 1921 Beacon Street, right side of road, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth J. Pauly, 2317 Bush Road NW, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew C. Coleman, Cincinnati, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Taurean J. Hershberger, Louisville, Ky., possession of marijuana, court costs $155, charge dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

Taurean J. Hershberger, Louisville, Ky., marijuana drug paraphernalia, court costs $91 charge dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

Taurean J. Hershberger, Louisville, Ky., 93/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $160, charge amended from 93/70 to 74/70, defendant fined $150 and court costs of $160 for a total of $310 and must be paid within 30 days.

Laura J. Teas, New Albany, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Migmar Dorjee, Lewis Center, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark R. Meadows, Grove City, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Satchidananda R. Medipelly, Newark, Del., 90/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135 defendant pled guilty, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 60 days.

Soloman Stutzman, Hillsboro, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stuart A. McNeil, Greenfield, 68/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.