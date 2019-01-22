Hastings to serve as guest speaker at Cattlemen’s banquet

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings will serve as the guest speaker at the Fayette County Cattlemen’s annual banquet on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Mahan Building on the county fairgrounds.

Hastings, born in Casablanca, Morocco, arrived in the United States at a young age and grew up in the Midwest, particularly in southwest Ohio. After living in several large cities in the 1970s, including San Francisco and New York, Hastings moved back to Ohio.

In the early 1990s, he moved to Los Angeles, where he would later receive several guest-starring roles and television pilots for networks such as Fox, NBC and HBO. He would later sit in as a guest on “The Bob & Tom Show” and starred on “The Friends of Bob & Tom” Comedy Central special.

According to a press release from the Fayette County Cattlemen, “Drew could never forget the warmth, friendliness and hospitality of southwest Ohio and moved to Hillsboro. You will enjoy his Midwest humor flavored by years spent on the east and west coasts.”

The banquet meal will feature prime rib by Smokin’ Joe’s, with homemade side dishes and desserts by Rachel’s House Catering. Also at the banquet will be the crowning of the 2019 Fayette County Beef Queen, the presentation of the Distinguished Cattlemen’s Award, the presentation of college scholarships to junior beef exhibitors, and numerous door prizes provided by generous sponsors.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.

All the proceeds go to benefit 4-H members participating in beef projects. For tickets, contact the Mahan Building or any Fayette County Cattlemen member.

Drew Hastings