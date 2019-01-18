Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

JAN. 7

WCH Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/comments: A complaint was received Jan. 7 regarding white bread being found half eaten in the bag along with mice droppings. Mice droppings were observed in the flour underneath and behind the bread racks located in bakery area. The person-in-charge stated that they will routinely inspect their items before placing them on the sales floor, another associate stated that two employees were pulled from other duties to address the issue immediately by searching or inspecting all remaining bread items, then they called pest control t have them out twice a month rather than one previously. In storage area, two bags of white bread were found half eaten along with mice droppings as the complaint mentioned. These bags were removed from the sales floor and put on a destructive/detective rack located just outside the main meat room in storage area. The two bags were Grissom’s Mill white bread, 16 oz. The person-in-charge stated that their bread is delivered to them daily except Wednesdays and Sundays by Schwebels. The delivery person restocks the bread on the sales floor and over stock located in the storage room area. This person also said that they will make changes with their process by having all goods from the company delivered only to the storage room and having an associated routinely inspect these food items before they reach the sales floor. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by (1) Routinely inspecting shipments of food and supplies (2) Routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests (3) Using trapping devices and (4) Eliminating harbouring conditions. Also routinely cleaning the facility, especially in these areas where they are most likely or evidently found.

JAN. 2

Midway Mini Mart, South Solon. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Inside the cabinets and drawers behind the service counter was an accumulation of soil residue and mice droppings found, these areas must be routinely inspected cleaned and controlled with use of pest control devices more frequently to minimize their presence on the premises. The popcorn scoop was found stored in a wooden drawer with an accumulation of soil residue. Clean utensils must be stored in a clean location to prevent contamination. Single service articles stored inside the cabinet located in the women’s restroom, single service articles may not be stored in toilet rooms. The cabinets and drawers behind the service counter and under the food stations were found with an accumulation of soil residue, also the fan guards inside of the reach-in coolers were found with an accumulation of dust, these areas must be cleaned to sight and touch of a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The pipes under the hand wash sinks located behind the service counter and in the corner of the store room were found leaking, also a leak was found in the cabinet under the soda machine, all equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.