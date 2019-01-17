Chamber to host ‘mini-trade show’

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, hosted in conjunction with sponsors The Willow Restaurant and Catering and The Fayette County Agricultural Society, will hold a “Mini-Trade Show” this spring.

The Business After Hours and Trade Show will be held on March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The Chamber invites its members to participate in this opportunity to share their businesses with other chamber members of the community. During the event, members of the Chamber can set up a display with information on their products and/or services, and the Chamber will even provide the table, a recent press release said.

“Chamber members can take this chance to display, for free, to share information about their goods and services with other chamber members,” Julie Bolender, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, said. “Tables for the Mini-Trade Show will be limited and members are welcome to call the office to register for the show.”

Bolender also reminded the community about the upcoming Groundhog Breakfast — sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County — scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. at the Mahan Building on the county fairgrounds.

“We are in our seventh year and are looking to grow this event every year,” Bolender said. “It is our desire to give folks tangible material to take back to their businesses in effort to continue to advance the civic, economic and social welfare of Fayette County.”

This event is open to the public and anyone interested in developing their workforce, business or even their personal growth is encouraged to attend. This is a reservation only event, and those interested can reserve their seat by calling the chamber office at 335-0761 or online at www.fayettecountyohio.com.

The information in this article was provided by Julie Bolender, President of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit the Chamber office at 206 E. Court Street in Washington Court House or call (740) 335-0761.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

