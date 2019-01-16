SNAP benefits issued early

In response to the ongoing federal government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February were issued on Wednesday — earlier than usual, according to the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services.

This action was taken per instruction from the United States Department of Agriculture. In an effort to ensure recipients receiving their February benefits early understand that these benefits are not additional or bonus benefits, the following message will be added to the Job and Family Services customer service phone lines:

“February SNAP was delivered early. Customers who use SNAP EBT should keep in mind that February food dollars were issued on January 16, 2019. This means that you may have two months’ worth of food dollars on your account this month. No food dollars will be added in February. The early food dollars are meant to help with next month’s food. We encourage our SNAP-participating customers to plan their purchases carefully so that they have money available to meet their food needs.”

To reduce the chance of a delay in SNAP benefits, individuals who are now applying for SNAP, or are completing re-certification applications, are highly encouraged to provide any outstanding documentation to their county department of job and family services as soon as possible.

At this time, the federal government has confirmed applications and re-certifications will be processed up to Jan. 30. After that date, the continued issuance of SNAP benefits will be determined by the status of the federal government shutdown.

Federal government shutdown prompts change

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica