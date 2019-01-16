COAAA seeking nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) is seeking nominations for the 2019 Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Each May, COAAA celebrates the outstanding contributions of 10 to 12 central Ohio older adults who help their communities and enrich lives of others. The next annual Hall of Fame recognition ceremony and reception will be Wednesday, May 15, located at the Martin Janis Center in Columbus.

Nominees are evaluated for their significant contributions after reaching the age of 60. Examples of recognized efforts include volunteering, leadership in organizations, church activities, community service, awards/honors, special achievements, being a caregiver, or something as informal as lending a helping hand to a neighbor. Nomination forms are available on COAAA’s website, www.coaaa.org, or by calling 1-800-589-7277. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 15.

Any individual or organization may nominate a resident of Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway or Union counties. Nominees must be 60 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ohio for the past five years or longer. A married couple may be nominated for an award if both have been equally involved in the same activities and both meet the eligibility criteria.

Inductees receive a Hall of Fame lapel pin, a framed portrait from a professional photographer, and a personal recognition on stage from county commissioners. A professionally catered reception follows the Hall of Fame recognition ceremony.