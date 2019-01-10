Peterson sworn in this week

COLUMBUS—State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) was sworn in Monday for a second term as president pro tempore of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly.

“It is an honor to once again be trusted by my colleagues to fill this leadership role, and I am eager to begin working with the new members of our Senate family on issues that are important to them and their constituents,” said Peterson. “I look forward to working over the next two years to maintain Ohio’s balanced budget, reduce barriers to economic development, and continue to build on the many successes we had in the 132nd General Assembly.”

Senator Peterson represents the 17th Senate District, which encompasses all or part of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. He is an eighth generation farmer who still farms part-time with his family in Fayette County.

Other members of the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus leadership team who were sworn in during Monday’s special ceremonies include: Senator Larry Obhof (R-Medina) reelected as Senate President; Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) reelected as Majority Floor Leader; and Senator Matt Huffman (R-Lima) newly elected as Majority Whip.

To watch Monday’s session, visit https://www.ohiochannel.org/video/ohio-senate-1-7-2019.

Color Guard enters the Senate Chamber for the opening ceremony. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_OpeningCeremony.jpg Color Guard enters the Senate Chamber for the opening ceremony. Ohio Senate Leadership Team (left to right): Majority Whip, Matt Huffman; Senate President, Larry Obhof; President Pro Tempore, Bob Peterson; and Majority Floor Leader, Randy Gardner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_WithSenateLeadershipTeam.jpg Ohio Senate Leadership Team (left to right): Majority Whip, Matt Huffman; Senate President, Larry Obhof; President Pro Tempore, Bob Peterson; and Majority Floor Leader, Randy Gardner. Senator Bob Peterson is joined by his wife, Lisa Peterson, as he takes the oath of office for the 133rd General Assembly on Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_BobPeterson.jpg Senator Bob Peterson is joined by his wife, Lisa Peterson, as he takes the oath of office for the 133rd General Assembly on Monday.

State Sen. accepts second term as president pro tempore