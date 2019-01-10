State: Hunters check over 14,000 deer in muzzleloader season

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say hunters in Ohio harvested more than 14,000 white-tailed deer in this year’s muzzleloader season.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says hunters in the state checked 14,182 deer in the season that ran from Saturday through Tuesday. That compares with 13,268 deer checked during last year’s muzzleloader season.

Ohio hunters will have additional opportunities to harvest deer this winter as the state’s archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 3.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

A publication from the National Shooting Sports Foundation has said hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.