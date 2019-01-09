City says goodbye to Tim Fogt

At Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting, a tribute was given to former city council member Tim Fogt, who passed away Jan. 1 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. where he had been a patient 20 days.

Fogt — a vice president at the Huntington National Bank in Washington C.H. for 17 years before his retirement — had been ill since February 2017.

“I would like to express sincere condolences to the Fogt family,” said city manager Joe Denen during his report to council. “He was enormously dedicated, he was very considerate and careful when it came to decisions, and he was an incredibly nice person. His loss is something I think we all feel.”

Fogt, 66, served on city historic and zoning boards as well as the Community Improvement Corporation. He was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Fayette County and was a member and past president of the Washington Rotary Club. His funeral was held Monday at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Kettlersville, Ohio.

“I went to Tim’s viewing, as did Joe, and he has such a nice family,” said city council chairman Jim Chrisman during Wednesday’s meeting. “Tim was very good on council, very intelligent, and he’s going to be missed.”

Also during the meeting, Denen thanked outgoing county auditor Aaron Coole for his service, and expressed his best wishes to incoming auditor Brenda Mossbarger. Mossbarger defeated Coole in the 2018 Republican primary election.

Denen also announced the promotion of Gary Dean to assistant service director.

“Gary has served the City of Washington Court House for a number of years and has always done exceptionally dedicated work,” Denen said.

City council also approved the first reading of a resolution that initiates the beginning stages of the Washington Avenue construction project.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Denen. “If you choose to pass this resolution, ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) needs it to proceed with the project. We are looking at construction commencing in April and ending in October. It would completely reconstruct that street from the museum to Elm Street so you don’t have problems with peeling asphalt and other associated issues. You get a nice, smooth, durable product in the end.”

