The following crimes & traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Brian T. Burkitt, Bloomingburg, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $301, upon motion of the State, the charge is amended from domestic violence threat to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and court costs.

Timmy L. Bryant, Bloomingburg, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $168, defendant pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 days jail, 3 days jail credit, balance suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Village of Jeffersonville

Lacey N. Wallace, Sabina, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ian T. Mosley, Jeffersonville, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle L. Gray, Jeffersonville, backing without safety, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Richard Smith, South Charleston, Ohio, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Edgar J. Mollett, Grove City, Ohio, loaded gun, fine $250, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, suspend $175 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Antonio M. Martinez, Columbus, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle off road, fine $250, court costs $125, suspend $150 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

State of Ohio

Kenneth L. Thomas, Louisville, Ky., possession of marijuana greater than 200 grams, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Daniel Rosendo, Palisades Park, N.J., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mejia M. Mikeille, McHenry, Ill. 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jamon A. Crews, Columbus, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Charles W. Buck, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael Watson, Chillicothe, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond K. Walker, Columbus, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth L. Thomas, Louisville, Ky., driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, defendant pled guilty fined $30 and court costs.

James L. Martin, Indianapolis, Ind., turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Connie S. Zantene, Sabina, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Chaney, 426 Lewis Street, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Johnny R. Daugherty Jr., 204 Maple Way, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natalie A. Kirk, Plain City, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steven A. Holsinger, Bloomingburg, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael J. Darah, Columbus, following close, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alejandro A. Escober Moreno, Columbus, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $165, waived through court.

Alejandro A. Escober Moreno, Columbus, 95/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Rashawn O. Hutchins, Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana greater than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $130, defendant fined $150 and cost.

Brent Taylor, Cincinnati, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Austin D. Grubb, Greenfield, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fine $250, court costs $190, defendant pled guilty, sentenced to 3 days jail, 3 days jail credit.

Chase Strong, Westerville, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy L. Brezler, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yared K. Weldeyes, Cincinnati, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jackie S. Stethem, Lexington, Ky., stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John I. Myers, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danniel L. Minshall, New Holland, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Mikayla C. Hudson, Lorain, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian K. Whitt, Springboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Palmer F. Cameron, Mineral Ridge, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary S. Leeth, Bloomingburg, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges.

Zachary S. Leeth, Bloomingburg, 69/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Stephanie Demyan, Aurora, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bijen Rahimi Alagha, Cincinnati, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexandra M. Rutherford, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian K. Hunt, 2414 Bogus Road SE Lot 8, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by May 1, 2019.

Brian K. Hunt, 2414 Bogus Road SE Lot 8, non compliance FRA suspension, sentenced under previous charge.

Brian K. Hunt, 2414 Bogus Road SE Lot 8, 74/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Brian K. Hunt, 2414 Bogus Road SE Lot 8, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fined $30 and court costs.

Kenneth L. Thomas, Louisville, Ky., weapon/disability, court costs $133, matter came to a preliminary hearing with defendant with attorney Susan Wollscheid, state assistant co prosecutor John Scott Jr., having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, surety bond ordered continued as posted.

Kenneth L. Thomas, Louisville, Ky., improper transport of a firearm, court costs $91, matter came to a preliminary hearing with the defendant, attorney Susan Wollscheid and state assistant co prosecutor John Scott Jr., the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, this matter bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, surety bond ordered continued as posted.