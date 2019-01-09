Snow accumulation projected this weekend

Cold temperatures have returned to Fayette County this week with the possibility of snow coming up this weekend.

After a brief warm-up the last few days, Wednesday brought low temperatures back to the county. According to weather.com this trend will continue throughout today with a high temperature of 30 degrees and a low of 21 degrees. Winds will blow up to 20 miles per hour during the day, but will taper off in the evening becoming light and variable. Friday will be similar with a high of 34 and a low of 25 overnight with winds remaining light.

Saturday is currently when the snow is forecasted to start in the county with temperatures starting at 31 degrees. Throughout the day Saturday there are expected to be periods of snow and winds blowing five to 10 miles per hour with the chance of one to three inches of accumulation. Current chance for snow is 80 percent, which will lower to 70 percent during the evening. Intermittent snow or snow showers will start to become steadier at night, and an additional one to three inches of snow are expected.

Sunday will start only slightly warmer with a current high temperature forecasted at 32 degrees. Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon with winds expected around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Current chance of snowfall is 70 percent and accumulation could reach one inch. During the evening, temperatures will fall to a low of 16 degrees, though winds will not fall with it and will remain blowing up to 15 miles per hour.

Following the weekend winter weather, Monday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 18 are expected to be in the 30s as the highs and in the 20s for lows. Starting again Friday, Jan. 18, snow could find its way back to the county for another weekend of snow showers.

