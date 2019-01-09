Fire closes Columbus Ave. in front of BK

The Washington Fire and Police departments responded to reports of a fire at Burger King in Washington Court House Wednesday afternoon. A portion of Columbus Avenue was closed with a large hose running across it during the afternoon hours as crews worked to put out the fire.
The Washington Fire and Police departments responded to reports of a fire at Burger King in Washington Court House Wednesday afternoon. A portion of Columbus Avenue was closed with a large hose running across it during the afternoon hours as crews worked to put out the fire.