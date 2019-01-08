RACC installs ‘Blessing Boxes’

The Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) has added two new “Blessing Boxes” to the front of its building in memory of Richard “Dick” Monroe that they hope will help spread God’s love.

Recently, RACC installed two boxes at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington Court House named the “Little Free Pantry” and the “Little Free Library.” Inside are free items for community members who are looking for some extra assistance or a bit of literature.

“We wanted to let the community know more about what God is doing here to share the love of Jesus with more people, and to do something to enhance the ministries here at RACC by making food items as well as books and literature available to those in need even when we are not open,” Gregg Fessler with RACC said on Tuesday. “The Blessing Boxes are available to anyone in the community 24/7, and we will keep the Little Free Food Pantry stocked with ready to eat food items, or foods that require little preparation, as well as kid friendly snacks and bottled water.”

Fessler also said that the Little Free Library will be stocked with Bibles, children’s books and family friendly books, as well as devotionals and God-centered literature. He said he believes these new Blessing Boxes will benefit the community by offering these supplies to anyone in need whenever they stop by.

“Richard ‘Dick’ Monroe is our late Heritage Memorial Church Food Pantry director & church extension president,” Fessler said. “We had talked many times about installing a food Blessing Box, and since his passing in 2017, we wanted to honor his memory and the love he had for the food pantry, Rose Avenue, and all the people who come here.”

Finally, Fessler thanked God for providing the finances, and he gave a special thanks to Jayron Fabrication of New Martinsburg for the work they did in fabricating the boxes, and the volunteers who installed them.

Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) recently installed two "Blessing Boxes" in memory of Richard "Dick" Monroe to share the love of Jesus with more people, and to do something to enhance the ministries at RACC. Pictured are volunteers Brody Warner and Joyce Southward showing off the Little Free Pantry.