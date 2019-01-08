Man sentenced to 3 years for burglary

Patrick J. Wilson, 25, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

As part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, the Washington C.H. man pleaded guilty to second-degree felony burglary at his plea and sentencing hearing. The original charges of aggravated burglary, abduction and attempt to commit felonious assault were dismissed by the state as part of the agreement.

“The victim was in favor of the agreement,” said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

Wilson was accused of going to his ex-girlfriend’s home Oct. 23. After he knocked on the front door, the woman called authorities and after a short time, she thought Wilson had left the premises.

However, when the woman went out her back door, Wilson allegedly appeared and forced his way into the house. According to reports, Wilson choked the woman and held a pocket knife to her throat.

Contractors working in the basement of the residence reportedly startled Wilson, who then left the home. The woman refused medical treatment, but authorities who arrived said there were red marks on her neck, throat and left hand.

Shortly thereafter, Wilson was arrested at a Peddicord Avenue residence in Washington C.H. On Nov. 16, Wilson was indicted on the four charges.

