The Wendt Group wins Ohio’s best auction for second straight year

The Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) has recognized The Wendt Group’s exceptional marketing work by naming the company winner of its prestigious Auction of the Year in both 2017, and now 2018, at the annual Auctioneers Association Conference.

The 2018 marketing contest included entries from across the state. The Wendt Group took home not only the top prize, but also best of show and 12 additional awards in Brochure Design, Newspaper Advertising, Public Relations, Auction Promotion, Photography and Digital & Social Media. The Wendt group was recognized Saturday at the competition reception in Columbus.

“To be recognized by your peers on the state level is the ultimate honor an auction company can receive,” said The Wendt Group president, Kevin Wendt. “We’ve also been blessed to be affiliated with Wes Sigler and Blue River Digital to bring award-winning and unique marketing design options to our sellers.”

The Wendt Group consists of full-service real estate professionals serving Ohio, Indiana and the Midwest, offering both auction and traditional brokerage services. They specialize in farmland, recreational land, and farm equipment and are currently booking auctions for 2019.

To learn more about The Wendt Group’s award-winning real estate and auction services, call 614-626-7653 or visit thewendtgroup.com.

Dee Fletcher of the Ohio Auctioneers Association presents Kevin Wendt of The Wendt Group with the Ohio Auction of the Year Award. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_KWendt_OAA.jpg Dee Fletcher of the Ohio Auctioneers Association presents Kevin Wendt of The Wendt Group with the Ohio Auction of the Year Award.