Higgins joins Ohio Farm Bureau staff

COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Ty Higgins has been named director of media relations for Ohio Farm Bureau. He will be the organization’s primary point of contact for journalists reporting on farm, food, environmental and public policy issues.

Higgins also will contribute content across Farm Bureau’s print, broadcast and social channels and will work with Farm Bureau members as they communicate with public officials and consumers.

For the last eight years, Higgins has been a farm broadcaster, writer and network director for Ohio AgNet and Ohio’s Country Journal, where he has been deeply engaged in issues important to both farmers and the public. His 23-year career includes farm broadcasting at WRFD radio and the Agri Broadcasting Network and as an on-air personality for WHOK radio in Columbus.

Higgins will work alongside Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of Corporate Communications Joe Cornely, who will retire at the end of 2019.

He and his wife, Angela, are parents of two children. He’s a member of Delaware County Farm Bureau and is active in youth sports in the Olentangy Local School District area.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.

Ty Higgins https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Higgins.jpg Ty Higgins