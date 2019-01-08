Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Jan. 7

Taco Bell/Long John Silvers, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The written procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean up were very vague and the equipment necessary to carry out the procedures were unavailable, the food service operation must have written procedures for their employees regarding this clean up and they must have the equipment needed. An accumulation of food residue was found, several food containers and utensils located near the three-compartment ware-washing sink in main kitchen area, food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized to sight and touch. A few food items inside the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler located in main kitchen area were found without date markings. All food kept in a food establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked, refrigerated perishable foods must be discarded in 7 days to minimize the growth of pathogens, these items were date marked immediately. The cole slaw container inside of the walk-in cooler was found cracked, also a spatula was found with jagged edges, multi-use food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, the spatulas were discarded immediately. An accumulation of soil residues were found in the sinks located in the mens restroom. These areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues: the floor in the storage room area under the shelves, main kitchen area under and around food equipment, the physical facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it cleaned. The lighting in the storage room area was very dim, the light intensity must be at least ten feet candles for proper cleaning and easy visibility. The pop nozzles in the dining room area were found with an accumulation of food residue, these must be cleaned to sight and touch. IV knowledge and responsibilities, the person-in-charge did fairly well in the CCP questionnaire however critical violations were present, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch and remain free of cracks so that it is easily cleanable, also the person-in-charge must ensure that they have written procedures along with the necessary equipment, for other employees.

Jan. 4

Court House Manor, 555 N. Glenn Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: No dented cans observed on can rack in kitchen pantry. All food contact surfaces observed were clean to sight and touch. All food are now properly labeled. All of the clean utensils and liners have been removed from the drawers and cabinets inside of the C-Wing kitchenette, the drawers and cabinets have been cleaned as well. Stained coffee cups were not observed in the A-Wing kitchenette. The overall cleanliness of the facility has improved. Thank you.

Fayette Progressive Industry Inc., 1330 Robinson Road. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Utensils were found in the cabinets located inside kitchen area dispensed facing downward, utensils must be dispensed so that contamination is prevented, the person-in-charge corrected this by placing all utensils in the containers with handles facing upward. Food equipment was found stored under the hand wash sink inside the main kitchen area, cleaned and sanitized equipment may not be stored under sewer lines or other sources of contamination, they must be stored in clean dry locations, the person in charge removed these items immediately.

YMCA Kids World of Learning, 2101 1/2 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: Single use utensils were found facing with handle downward in utensil containers located in storage room, utensils must be stored in a way to prevent contamination, the person-in-charge removed the utensils and stored them properly with handles facing upward. A few food containers were found cracked or heavily stained inside of the kitchen pantry, food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, the person-in-charge discarded these containers immediately. A few utensils holders were found with an accumulation of food or soil residue located in main kitchen area, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues, the person-in-charge washed these items immediately. IV Knowledge and responsibility, the manager displayed good knowledge of CCP questionnaire however a critical violation was present, all food-contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Willow Catering LLC, 213 Fairview Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: A few spatulas were found with jagged edges inside a utensil container located in main kitchen area, multi-use food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, the person-in-charge removed these from stock immediately. A few cutting boards were found heavily stained and scarred, cutting boards that are subject to scratching and scarring must be resurfaced or replaced if they can no longer be efficiently cleaned and sanitized. IV Knowledge and responsibility, the person-in-charge displayed good knowledge of CCP questionnaire however a critical violation was present

Jan. 3

Subway, 1377 Leesburg Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The light in the freezer is very dim, the light intensity must be at least 10-foot candles for proper cleaning and easy visibility. The three compartment sink area was infested with gnats, the presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest controlling devices.